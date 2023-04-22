Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Sheffield United From Anywhere

Man City's pursuit of a treble continues on Saturday, as they face Championship underdogs Sheffield United in this FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

Having seen off Bayern Munich in their midweek Champions League quarterfinal, and with the Premier League title race pendulum now swinging in their favor away from Arsenal, coach Pep Guardiola's attention now turns to this David-versus-Goliath knockout clash.

Second-tier Sheffield United are having a strong season in the Championship, with automatic promotion back to the Premier League almost secured, making their deep run in this tournament a nice added bonus. The odds may be ominously stacked against the Blades as they prepare to face Erling Haaland and co., but having come this far, and with confidence running high within the squad, could we see another "magic of the FA Cup" moment?

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gündoğan could be lifting three different trophies by the end of the season, and will be keen for his side to avoid an FA Cup upset on Saturday. Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United: When and where?



Man City face Sheffield United in this FA Cup semifinal in the neutral setting of Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, April 22. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11:45 a.m. ET, 8:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:45 a.m. AEST on April 23 in Australia).

How to watch the Man City vs. Sheffield United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Man City vs. Sheffield United game in the US

This cup match at Old Trafford is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

Livestream the Man City vs. Sheffield United game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters BBC and ITV are sharing live broadcast duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. BST ahead of the 4:45 p.m. kickoff.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on ITV1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Livestream Manchester City vs. Sheffield United game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this big FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Manchester City vs. Sheffield United game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Sunday morning: kickoff is at 1:45 a.m. AEST.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

