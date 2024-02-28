Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Southampton From Anywhere
Jürgen Klopp's Reds are in the hunt for more knockout glory after their triumph in the Carabao Cup final.
Liverpool are back in cup action on Wednesday as Jürgen Klopp's side clash with Championship team Southampton in this FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield.
The home side come into this game fresh from their triumph in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, which saw a youthful Reds side beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time. Klopp will now be keen for his team to take a step closer to claiming another piece of silverware in what is set to be his farewell season as Liverpool boss.
Up next for the Reds are Southampton, who currently sit in fourth in the second tier of English football, but have slipped to three defeats in their last four league games, denting their hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
Liverpool vs. Southampton: When and where?
Liverpool host Southampton in this FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield, on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Feb. 29 in Australia).
How to watch the Liverpool vs. Southampton game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Liverpool vs. Southampton game in the US
This cup match at Anfield is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month or $110 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures. Read our ESPN Plus review.
How to livestream the Liverpool vs. Southampton game in the UK for free
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on ITV.
Coverage begins on ITV1 at 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff.
As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).
The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.
Can I livestream Liverpool vs. Southampton in Canada?
Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.
Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$180 per year.
Livestream Liverpool vs. Southampton game in Australia
ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Thursday morning: kickoff is at 7 a.m. AEDT.
An Australian Paramount Plus subscription currently costs AU$10 a month, which gives you access to Paramount's coverage of this year's tournament, as well as Hollywood movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Picard and Tulsa King.
Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming FA Cup matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.