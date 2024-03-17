X
Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Chelsea vs. Leicester City From Anywhere

The Londoners face the promotion-chasing Foxes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Maurico Pochettino will be hoping to guide his young team to another date at Wembley, as Chelsea host Championship side Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in this FA Cup quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues will be keen to make amends for their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool last month, but looked shaky against another Championship side in the previous round, leaving it late to beat Leeds 3-2 in a gripping fifth-round clash in February.

Leicester are currently flying high at the top of the Championship, and manager Enzo Maresca could be forgiven for seeing this match as a distraction as his looks to guide his side back to the English Premier League. But the Foxes currently have the wind in their sails, and will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock against a Chelsea side that continues to look vulnerable at the back. 

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson looking towards the ball.

After an uncertain start to his Chelsea career, Nicolas Jackson has settled in at Stamford Bridge, with nine goals so far this season in the EPL. 

 Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Leicester City: When and where?

Chelsea host Leicester City in this FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Stamford Bridge in west London on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 8:45 a.m. ET or 5:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11:45 p.m. AEDT in Australia

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Leicester City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Leicester City game in the US

This cup match at Stamford Bridge is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 8:45 a.m. ET or 5:45 a.m. PT on Sunday for viewers in the States. 

ESPN Plus

Watch the FA Cup in the US from $10 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures. Read our ESPN Plus review.

How to livestream the Chelsea vs. Leicester City game for free in the UK

The great news for footie fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 12:20 p.m. GMT, 25 minutes before kick-off.
BBC

BBC

Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free

With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.

Livestream Chelsea vs. Leicester City match in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Sportsnet

Watch the FA Cup in Canada for CA$15 a month

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus instead, with prices starting at CA$20 per month or CA$180 per year.

Livestream Chelsea vs. Leicester City game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. Kickoff is at 11:45 p.m. AEDT on Sunday night. 

Paramount Plus

Watch the FA Cup in Australia for AU$10 a month

An Australian Paramount Plus subscription currently costs AU$9 a month, which gives you access to Paramount's coverage of this year's tournament, as well as Hollywood movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Picard and Tulsa King.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming FA Cup matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

