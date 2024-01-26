Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Chelsea vs. Aston Villa From Anywhere

Having booked their place in the Carabao Cup final earlier this week, Chelsea will be hoping to take a step closer to making a second appearance at Wembley this season as they host Aston Villa in this FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup on eight occasions and have an impressive record of just two defeats from their last 47 ties at Stamford Bridge in this tournament.

Standing in their way of progress to the fifth round are an in-form Aston Villa, who have become genuine English Premier League title contenders under boss Unai Emery. The Spanish coach earned the moniker of "King of Cups" for his glittering time at Villarreal, and the former Arsenal manager will be relishing the opportunity for a deeper run in football's most famous club knockout competition.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this season with nine Premier League goals. Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: When and where?



Chelsea host Aston Villa in this FA Cup fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge in west London on Friday, Jan. 26. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEST on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Australia).

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in the US

This cup match at Stamford Bridge is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET (11:45 a.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup. The bad news is that this game has not been selected to be shown live on either network.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Can I livestream Chelsea vs. Aston Villa in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Chelsea vs. Aston Villa game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Saturday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

