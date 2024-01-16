Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Bristol City vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Having held Premier League West Ham to a 1-1 draw away at the London Stadium, Championship side Bristol City will be hoping to go one step further and pull off an upset at home in this FA Cup third round replay.

The Robins earned a well-deserved draw and a rematch thanks to a second-half Tommy Conway's strike in the previous encounter and City boss Liam Manning will be hoping having home advantage this time out will prove key as his side look to pull off one of the biggest shocks of this year's tournament so far.

As well as the disappointment of being held by lower league opposition, that draw at home proved a costly affair for the Hammers, with key men Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen picking up injuries which rule them out of this tie.

The reward for today's victors is a home tie against the winners of the replay between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool.

Danny Ings, who is without a goal this season, is set to lead the line up front for injury hit West Ham tonight. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Bristol City vs. West Ham United: When and where?



Bristol City host West Ham in this FA Cup third round replay at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Australia).

Livestream the Bristol City vs. West Ham game in the US

This cup match at Molineux is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Bristol City vs. West Ham game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at :30 p.m. BST ahead of the 7:45 p.m. kick-off.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Bristol City vs. West Ham game in Australia

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Wednesday morning: kickoff is at 6:45 a.m. AEDT.

