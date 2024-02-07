Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Aston Villa vs. Chelsea From Anywhere

After playing out a stalemate at Stamford Bridge last month, Aston Villa and Chelsea resume rivalries on Wednesday for this FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park.

This second encounter sees the two English Premier League teams in wildly different form, with Chelsea having been hammered 4-2 at home to Wolves last time out, while Villa thrashed struggling Sheffield United 5-0 away.

The reward for tonight's eventual winners is a fifth-round tie at home to Championship high-fliers Leeds.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Aston Villa host Chelsea in this FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Australia).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in the US

This cup match at Villa Park is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Wednesday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in the UK for free

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on ITV.

Coverage begins on ITV1 at 7:30 p.m. GMT ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff.

As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.

Can I livestream Aston Villa vs. Chelsea in Canada?

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream Aston Villa vs. Chelsea game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early on Thursday morning: kickoff is at 7 a.m. AEDT.

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

