Watch FA Cup Semifinal Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Chelsea From Anywhere

Having seen their reign as UEFA Champions League holders ended in midweek, Man City will be keen not to lose their grip on another piece of silverware as they take on Chelsea on Sunday in this FA Cup semifinal.

City fans saw their dreams of a historic "double treble" smashed on Wednesday as they lost their quarterfinal tie with Real Madrid at home in heartbreaking style on penalties. Boss Pep Guadiola is left with the task of rousing his deflated players for this last-four clash.

They face a tricky challenge in pulling off back-to-back FA Cup wins, with an in-form Chelsea side standing in their way of the final, led by former City youth player Cole Palmer, who will be determined to prove a point against his old paymasters.

Cole Palmer's fee of $52.8 million to take him to Chelsea from Man City now looks like something of a bargain, with the young striker in superb recent form. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Manchester City take on Chelsea in this FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, April 20. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. BST local time in the UK (12:15 p.m. ET, 9:15 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2:15 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 21 in Australia).

How to watch the Man City vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Man City vs. Chelsea game in the US

This semifinal clash is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Man City vs. Chelsea game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. BST ahead of the 5:15 p.m. kickoff.

BBC BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Man City vs. Chelsea in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Man City vs. Chelsea game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for the early hours of Sunday morning: kickoff is at 2:15 a.m. AEST.

