Watch FA Cup Semifinal Soccer: Livestream Coventry vs. Man United From Anywhere

Former Man United star Mark Robins will attempt to mastermind an FA Cup upset against his former club as his underdog Coventry side take on the English Premier League giants in this semifinal clash at Wembley.

The Championship side have had a remarkable run to the last four of this tournament for only the second time in the club's history. The Sky Blues set up this fixture with an epic 3-2 quarterfinal win at top-flight Wolves last month.

The FA Cup offers Man United a final chance of silverware in what's been a disappointing season for the Red Devils. Boss Erik ten Hag will be looking for the same spirit from his players that saw them knock out title-chasing Liverpool in the last round.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored twice in Man United's 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth in the EPL last weekend. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Coventry City vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Coventry City take on Manchester United in this FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, April 21. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which is 10:30 a.m. ET or 7:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 12:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, April 22, in Australia.

Livestream the Coventry vs. Man United game in the US

This semifinal clash is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday for viewers in the States.

Can I livestream the Coventry vs. Man United game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on ITV.

Coverage begins on ITV1 at 2:30 p.m. BST ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff.

ITV ITV Watch the FA Cup final in the UK for free As the match is being broadcast on ITV1, that means you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs. See at ITV

Livestream Coventry vs. Man United in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Coventry vs. Man United game in Australia

ViacomCBS holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. Kickoff is at 12:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

