Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Marseille vs. Benfica From Anywhere

Benfica head to southern France on Thursday holding a slender 2-1 advantage over Marseille, ahead of what looks set to be an entertaining second leg of this UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Rafa Silva gave Benfica the lead in last week's first leg, before Argentinian veteran Angel di Maria doubled their advantage. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 67th-minute strike, however, will have given Marseille hope of turning the tie around at home today in the intimidating confines of the Stade Vélodrome.

Ismaila Sarr, Jonathan Clauss look likely to miss out for the hosts, with both players suffering from hamstring injuries, while left-back Juan Bernat is rated as doubtful for Benfica for today's game.

Marseille vs. Benfica: When and where?



Marseille host Benfica at the Stade Vélodrome on Thursday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in France, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, April 19, in Australia.

How to watch Marseille vs. Benfica online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Marseille vs. Benfica in the US

American soccer fans can stream this fixture via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream Marseille vs. Benfica in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Marseille vs. Benfica in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Marseille vs. Benfica in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 per month (on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

