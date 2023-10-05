Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise From Anywhere
Jürgen Klopp's Reds look to put their Premier League VAR controversy behind them as they take on the Belgian Pro League side.
Liverpool's UEFA Europa League campaign continues today with a home fixture at Anfield against Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise.
The hosts made a winning start to Group E with a 3-1 comeback win against LASK of Austria in Gameweek 1, with Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Mo Salah all getting on the score sheet.
Union SG, meanwhile, had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home with Toulouse in their UCL opener, with Mohamed Amoura leveling the score in the 69th minute.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live wherever you are in the world.
Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise: When and where?
Liverpool host Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on Thursday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, Oct. 6 in Australia).
How to watch Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise in the US
American soccer fans can stream this fixture via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $6 per month and Premium for $12 per month. Both offer coverage of the Europa League.
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers to the service can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount.
Livestream Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise in the UK
Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).
Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content.
Livestream Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise in Canada
If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.
A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.
As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.
Livestream Liverpool vs. Union Saint-Gilloise in Australia
Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.
Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.
A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.
Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa League matches using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Europa League games may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
