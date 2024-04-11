Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta From Anywhere

Liverpool face the toughest task of their UEFA Europa League campaign so far this season as they host Atalanta on Thursday in this first encounter of a two-legged quarterfinal.

The Reds will be keen to put the disappointment of being to a held to a stalemate by Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday behind them, as they continue their quest for a treble in manager Jürgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

Atalanta have been in superb form since the beginning of the year, but Gian Piero Gasperini's team come into this match having suffered back-to-back defeats to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia and Cagliari in Serie A.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live wherever you are in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full training for Liverpool and could be in line to make his first appearance for the club since February. John Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Atalanta: When and where?



Liverpool host Atalanta at Anfield on Thursday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, April 12 in Australia.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Atalanta online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta in the US

American soccer fans can stream this fixture via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 per month (on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa League matches using a VPN