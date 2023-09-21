Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream LASK vs. Liverpool From Anywhere

Liverpool kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign today with a trip to the picturesque Austrian city of Linz as they take on LASK in this opening Group E clash.

While there's been palpable disappointment from the Kop fanbase over Liverpool's failure to reach the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, UEFA's second-tier tournament nevertheless offers the Reds a real chance of silverware, with the Merseysiders favorites to lift this trophy in Dublin next May.

Jürgen Klopp's men come into this tie in solid domestic form, with Liverpool unbeaten in their first five Premier League matches of the new term. They now come up against a LASK side that have also made a strong start to the new campaign, with Die Schwarz-Weiße currently sitting third in the Austrian Bundesliga with four wins from seven games.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live wherever you are in the world.

This tournament holds special significance to Jürgen Klopp. The German coach's first home game in charge of Liverpool was a Europa League group match against Rubin Kazan back in 2015. Tim Goode/PA Images/Getty Images

LASK vs. Liverpool : When and where?



LASK host Liverpool at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Thursday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CET local time in Austria (5:45 p.m. in the UK, 12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2:45 a.m. AEST on Friday, Sept. 22 in Australia).

How to watch LASK vs. Liverpool online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream LASK vs. Liverpool in the US

American soccer fans can stream this fixture via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream LASK vs. Liverpool in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream LASK vs. Liverpool in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream LASK vs. Liverpool in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa League matches using a VPN