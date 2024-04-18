Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Atalanta vs. Liverpool From Anywhere

After a disastrous first leg at Anfield, Liverpool now have a mountain to climb as they travel to Italy on Thursday to face Atalanta in the decisive second leg of this UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Atalanta are on the brink of pulling off one of the shocks of the season, having thrashed tournament favorites Liverpool 3-0 last week. That match saw former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca score in each half, before ex-Chelsea player Mario Pašalić rounded off the surprise result with a late third goal.

The Reds will draw some encouragement from their past experience of pulling off seemingly impossible comebacks. But they come into this game having seen their English Premier League title challenge take a severe knock after crashing to an equally unexpected defeat to Crystal Palace at home.

Gianluca Scamacca's double strike for Atalanta has left the Serie A side on the brink of reaching the Europa League semifinals. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Atalanta vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Atalanta host Liverpool at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Thursday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Italy, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, April 19, in Australia.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Atalanta vs. Liverpool in the US

American soccer fans can stream this fixture via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream Atalanta vs. Liverpool in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Atalanta vs. Liverpool in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Atalanta vs. Liverpool in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 per month (on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

