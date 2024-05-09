Watch Europa League Semifinal: Livestream Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma From Anywhere

It looks like mission impossible today for Roma in this second leg of this UEFA Champions League semifinal as they travel to Germany looking to claw back a two-goal deficit against a Bayer Leverkusen side that appear to be invincible.

Bundesliga champions Leverkusen took command of this tie with a 0-2 away win in Rome in last week's first leg thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich -- a result which also helped maintain their incredible record of being unbeaten across all competitions so far this season.

The tie marks the second successive season these two sides have met in the last four of this tournament, but it's going to take an almighty effort from Roma to replicate their semifinal triumph of 2023 in Germany this evening.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live wherever you are in the world.

Boss Xabi Alonso will be hoping his side can make it an incredible 49 games undefeated today, with Bayern still on course for a historic treble. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma: When and where?



Bayer Leverkusen host Roma at the BayArena on Thursday, May 9. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Germany, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, May 10, in Australia.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma in the US

American soccer fans can stream this game via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 a month (on top of an AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa League matches using a VPN