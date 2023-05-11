Watch Europa Conference League Soccer: Livestream West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar From Anywhere

West Ham's bid to end a difficult season with European glory continues tonight, as they welcome Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar to the London Stadium for this Europa Conference League semifinal, first leg.

While the Hammers have been in imperious unbeaten form in Europe, the east London side have struggled domestically. A statement win at home over Manchester United on Sunday, however, looks to have steered David Moyes' side clear of relegation from the English Premier League.

That morale-boosting victory should now allow the hosts to concentrate fully on this two-legged semifinal and move a step closer to ending West Ham's 43-year wait for silverware.

They face an AZ Alkmaar side that's currently fourth in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands' top division, and notoriously strong at home. It's also a hotbed of technically gifted young players, having just won the UEFA Youth League.

AZ have been prone to lapses when defending crosses in recent games, and with West Ham particularly strong from set pieces, the home side will likely look to harness the aerial threat of the formidable Michail Antonio and Tomáš Souček.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Captain Declan Rice has led West Ham to an impressive record of won 11, drawn one and lost none in Europe this season. Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

West Ham United vs. AZ Alkmaar: When and where?



West Ham host AZ Alkmaar at the London Stadium on Thursday, May 11. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST in the UK, (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, May 12, in Australia).

How to watch the West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar game in the US

Thursday's big match in London will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Europa Conference League, Europa League and Champions League fixture for the 2022-23 season.

Livestream the West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar game in the UK

Europa Conference League rights in the UK are held by BT Sport, with this game set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a BT Sport Monthly Pass account to stream the game.

BT Sport Watch the Europa Conference League in the UK from just £10 a month If you're already a BT TV customer you can currently access BT Sport channels for £10 a month. BT Broadband customers can watch the channels via the BT Sport app for £16. If you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy contract, there's also the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 a month and lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, plus a wide range of set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's a rolling one-month contract that you can cancel at any time. See at BT Sport

Livestream the West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Europa Conference League match this season.



DAZN Watch the Europa Conference League in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Europa League, Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single Europa League game live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa Conference League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

