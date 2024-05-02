Watch Europa Conference League Semifinal: Livestream Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge From Anywhere

Fiorentina's quest to make up for last season's UEFA Europa Conference League heartbreak continues on Thursday, as they host Belgian side Club Brugge in the first leg of this semifinal.

The Serie A side were beaten finalists in last year's competition thanks to Jarrod Bowen's injury-time winner for West Ham in Prague 12 months ago. Manager Vincenzo Italiano will be determined to go one step further this time.

Currently joint top in the Belgian Pro League standings, Club Brugge looked impressive in their comfortable 3-0 aggregate win over Greek outfit PAOK in the quarterfinals and are on a run of seven successive wins in all competitions under caretaker boss Nicky Hayen.

Vincenzo Italiano has seen his Fiorentina side claim 14 league wins at home this season. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge: When and where?



Fiorentina host Club Brugge at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, on Thursday, May 2. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Italy, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Friday, May 3, in Australia.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa Conference League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge in the US

American soccer fans can stream this game via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa Conference League.

Livestream Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge in the UK

Europa Conference League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa Conference League games live in the UK with TNT Sports TNT Sports is offering Europa Conference League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge in Canada

If you want to stream Europa Conference League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa Conference League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Fiorentina vs. Club Brugge in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa Conference League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the competition live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa Conference League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$15 a month (on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

