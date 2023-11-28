Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream PSG vs. Newcastle From Anywhere
This crucial Group F clash sees the Magpies fighting to stay in the tournament as they travel to Paris.
Newcastle heads to France today, and it needs to avoid defeat against Paris Saint-Germain to keep its Champions League hopes alive.
The tightest group in the tournament has PSG currently in second, a point behind Borussia Dortmund. However, a win today in Paris would see bottom-place Newcastle leapfrog its hosts.
PSG will be determined to avenge its 4-1 hammering in the reverse fixture last month and strengthen its chances of reaching the knockout stages of this year's tournament.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.
PSG vs. Newcastle: When and where?
Paris Saint-Germain plays Newcastle at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in France (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada; 8 p.m. GMT in the UK; and 7 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Australia).
How to watch PSG vs. Newcastle online from anywhere using a VPN
If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream PSG vs. Newcastle in the US
American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $6 per month and Premium for $12 per month. Both offer coverage of the Champions League.
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming. It also lacks live CBS feeds and the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount.
Livestream PSG vs. Newcastle in the UK
TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.
Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content.
Livestream PSG vs. Newcastle in Canada
If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.
A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.
As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.
Livestream PSG vs. Newcastle in Australia
Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.
Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.
A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.
Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Champions League games may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs including Roku don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main sites for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- Remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We recommend Brave.
