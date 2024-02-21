Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Napoli vs. Barcelona From Anywhere

Two sides that have so far failed to impress this season face off in this intriguing last-16 tie between Napoli and Barcelona.

Both teams won their domestic leagues last term, but have suffered a severe drop off in results this season, with this tournament their only route to major glory.

In an almost farcical turn of events, Napoli come into this glamour tie with their fourth manager in just 12 months. Francesco Calzona is in the dug out today following disastrous spells from Walter Mazzarri and Rudi Garcia, who'd previously replaced title winner Luciano Spalletti. Calzona will be boosted by the return of star striker Victor Osimhen, who is set to make his first club appearance of 2024 after getting to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

After a poor star to the campaign that prompted head coach Xavi to announce plans to step down at the end of the season, Barcelona have bounced back impressively, with the Catalan giants registering 10 points from the last 12 available in LaLiga.

Victor Osimhen is set to return to the Napoli starting lineup this evening for the first time since December. Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Napoli vs. Barcelona: When and where?

Napoli play Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy, on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time, making it a 8 p.m. GMT kickoff in the UK; 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada; and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Feb. 22, in Australia.

Livestream Napoli vs. Barcelona in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Napoli vs. Barcelona in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

Livestream Napoli vs. Barcelona in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.

Livestream Napoli vs. Barcelona in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

