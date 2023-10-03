Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Man United vs. Galatasaray From Anywhere

After slumping to another defeat in the English Premier League, Manchester United will be hoping to put their domestic issues to one side as they take on Galatasaray today in this UEFA Champions League Group A match.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the EPL on Saturday, to heap even more pressure on beleaguered boss Erik ten Hag.

Wednesday's game offers a chance of redemption for United in front of their own fans, but with a current record of five defeats from their opening nine games in all competitions this season, another loss this evening seems unthinkable.

They now face a Galatasaray side that is currently unbeaten across all competitions. The Turkish champions showed plenty of fight in their opening Champions League game of the campaign as they fought back from two goals down to draw with Copenhagen last time out.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the every game live wherever you are in the world.

Erik ten Hag saw his side slip to another defeat on Saturday, with Man United losing 0-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man United vs. Galatasaray: When and where?



Man United host Galatasaray at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Australia).

How to watch Man United vs. Galatasaray game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream Man United vs. Galatasaray in the US

American soccer fans can stream every fixture of this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Man United vs. Galatasaray in the UK

Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Man United vs. Galatasaray games in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Man United vs. Galatasaray in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN