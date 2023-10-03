Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Lens vs. Arsenal From Anywhere

Group B table-toppers Arsenal travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face Lens on Wednesday, with the Gunners looking to maintain their good form.

After an absence of six years from the UEFA Champions League, Mikel Arteta's men made a strong return to the tournament in Gameweek 1, with a convincing 4-0 win at home to PSV Eindhoven.

They now face a Lens side that claimed a creditable 1-1 draw with Sevilla in their opening match, and who finished only a point behind the champions PSG in Ligue 1 last season.

Bukayo Saka has been declared fit for Arsenal's Champions League trip to Lens, despite being forced off injured in the Gunners' win at Bournemouth at the weekend Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Lens vs. Arsenal: When and where?



Lens host Arsenal at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in France (8 p.m. in the UK, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Australia).

How to watch Lens vs. Arsenal game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Lens vs. Arsenal in the US

American soccer fans can stream every fixture of this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Lens vs. Arsenal in the UK

Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

Livestream Lens vs. Arsenal games in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



Livestream Lens vs. Arsenal in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

