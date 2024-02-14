Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich From Anywhere

After a bruising Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich will look to make amends as they travel to Italy to face Lazio in this intriguing UEFA Champions League matchup.

The pressure is mounting on Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel after Saturday's heavy 3-0 loss. With Alphonso Davies joining Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and others on the sidelines for the Bavarians, Lazio may sense blood.

Wednesday's match somewhat surprisingly marks just the third appearance in the knockout stages for the Italians. Lazio have been widely inconsistent this season, and are marooned in midtable in Serie A. But they will have been boosted by last weekend's win over Cagliari -- a victory that ended a three-match winless run.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri will hoping to lead his side to their first appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for 24 years. Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich: When and where?

Lazio play Bayern Munich at the Stadia Olympico in Rome on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time, making it a 8 p.m. GMT kickoff in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Feb. 15, in Australia).

How to watch Lazio vs. Bayern Munich online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Lazio vs. Bayern Munich in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN