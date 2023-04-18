Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Chelsea vs. Real Madrid From Anywhere

Chelsea's caretaker boss Frank Lampard will be hoping to pull off a victory for the ages as his side look to reverse a two-goal deficit against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal today.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio were on the scoresheet for Madrid at the Bernabeu last week in the first leg, firmly placing the 14-time winners in control of this tie. Chelsea did well to keep the defeat respectable following defender Ben Chilwell's sending off.

Chelsea are floundering in the bottom half of the English Premier League table, having lost all three games since Lampard returned to take charge. The Blues' remaining hopes of competing in Europe next season rest on an unlikely comeback at Stamford Bridge, then going on to win the competition.

Real have won nine of their last 11 Champions League matches, and come into this clash off the back of a comfortable 2-0 weekend win over Cadiz in La Liga.

Portugal forward João Félix has a huge opportunity to show he's worthy of the reported $125 million transfer fee he would cost to make his move to Chelsea permanent. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: When and where?



Chelsea host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time (3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US, and at 5 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, April 19 in Australia).

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid game in the US

Wednesday's big match at Stamford Bridge will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture for the 2022/23 season.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid game in the UK

Champions League rights in the UK are with BT Sport, with this game set to be broadcast on the BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a BT Sport Monthly Pass account to stream the game.

BT Sport Watch the Champions League in the UK from £10 a month If you're already a BT TV customer you can currently access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can watch the channels via the BT Sport app for £16. If you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy contract, there's also the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 per month and lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, plus a wide range of set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's a rolling one-month contract that you can cancel anytime. See at BT Sport

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Champions League match this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this UEFA Champions League fixture on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every single Champions League game live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

