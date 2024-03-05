Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Lazio From Anywhere

The mission is clear for Harry Kane and co. as Bayern Munich look to overturn a one-goal deficit at home against Lazio in the second leg of this delicately poised UEFA Champions League last-16 matchup.

Ciro Immobile's penalty gave Lazio an unexpected win over Bayern in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome last month.

The Eagles will likely have to quell an onslaught from the home side's attack, with history very much on the side of the German team coming into this decisive fixture. Bayern have won their last six UEFA competition matches at home against Italian clubs and have never lost both legs of a Champions League round of 16 tie.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

Harry Kane has bagged an impressive 20 goals in Bayern Munich's last 15 matches across all competitions. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio: When and where?

Bayern Munich play Lazio at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, March 5. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it an 8 p.m. GMT kickoff in the UK, 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, March 6, in Australia.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Lazio online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action, which is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN