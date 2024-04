Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund From Anywhere

Two of the less fancied teams remaining in this year's UEFA Champions League face off in the first leg of this quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, as Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund.

Making their 12th appearance in this stage of the tournament, you have to go back to 1996/97 season for Atletico's last defeat at the quarterfinal phase (going out 3-2 to Dutch giants Ajax). Diego Simeone's men had to grind out an impressive 3-2 aggregate win over Inter to set up this tie, a battling victory that will likely have boosted the Spanish side's morale ahead of this round.

While this might not be a vintage Dortmund side, Edin Terzić's men were good value for their 3-1 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus in the decisive home leg ensured the Yellow and Blacks' place in the quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: When and where?

Atletico Madrid play Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, April 10. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Spain, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, 8 p.m. BST in the UK and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, April 11, in Australia.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

Livestream Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



Livestream Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

