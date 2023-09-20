Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Arsenal vs. PSV From Anywhere

Arsenal make their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with this opening Group B clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have not featured in Europe's most prestigious club tournament since 2017 and warmed up for this tie with a 1-0 Premier League win at struggling Everton over the weekend.

They now take on a familiar foe in Dutch giants PSV, with these two teams having faced each other in the group stages of last season's Europa League. Honors were even last year: Each side won their respective home game in those two encounters.

Wednesday's game should see the Champions League debut of new Arsenal signing Declan Rice. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. PSV: When and where?



Arsenal host PSV at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Germany (8 p.m. in the UK, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Australia).

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSV game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream Arsenal vs. PSV in the US

American soccer fans can stream every fixture of this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Arsenal vs. PSV in the UK

Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Arsenal vs. PSV games in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Arsenal vs. PSV in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

