Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich From Anywhere

Arsenal will be hoping to banish some old ghosts on Tuesday as they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Emirates Stadium.

Currently standing proud at the top of the English Premier League, the Gunners are in the last eight of Europe's top-tier competition for the first time in 14 years, but Mikel Arteta's side are now tasked with getting past a team that has thrashed them 5-1 on each of their previous three encounters.

With the visitors set to concede the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, the Champions League has become Bayern's sole focus for the rest of this campaign. Outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, along with ex-Spurs striker and former Arsenal tormentor-in-chief Harry Kane, will therefore both be determined to keep their dream of silverware alive after this visit to north London.

Prior to moving to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane scored 14 goals against Arsenal for Spurs in the Premier League -- the most any single player has registered against the Gunners, with four of those strikes coming at the Emirates Stadium. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: When and where?

Arsenal play Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Tuesday, April 9. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday, April 10, in Australia.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

