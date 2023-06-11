Watch Champions League Final Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Inter Milan From Anywhere

It's a date with destiny for Pep Guardiola's Man City and Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan, as these two European giants battle it out on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Having already claimed domestic triumphs in the English Premier League and FA Cup, Man City are now hoping to win the UCL for the first time in their history and claim a rare treble -- a feat that would match the greatest achievement of arch rivals Man United back in 1999.

Serie A side Inter Milan come into the game as major underdogs, but like City have already experienced domestic cup glory having lifted the Coppa Italia last month.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs. Inter Milan: When and where?



Man City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League Final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. TRT local time in Turkey, making it an 8 p.m. BST start in the UK, and 9 p.m. CET kick-off in Italy. That translates to a 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT start in the US, while for soccer fans in Australia it's an 5 a.m. AEST kick-off on Sunday, June 11.

How to watch the Man City vs. Inter Milan game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Man City vs. Inter Milan game in the US

Saturday's much-anticipated match will be available to stream on Paramount Plus, which has live broadcast rights in the US for the UEFA Champions League Final.

Livestream the Man City vs. Inter Milan game in the UK for free

Champions League rights in the UK are held by BT Sport. However, with this being the final, BT is allowing nonsubscribers to catch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app and the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For current subscribers, this game is set to be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate 4K channels in ultra HD. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app, while cord-cutters can also stream via BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Watch the Champions League in the UK from £10 a month If you're already a BT TV customer you can currently access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can watch the channels via the BT Sport app for £16. If you don't want to be locked down to a lengthy contract, there's also the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £30 per month and lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, plus a wide range of set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's a rolling one-month contract that you can cancel anytime. See at BT Sport

Livestream the Man City vs. Inter Milan game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League Final this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League Final in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Man City vs. Inter Milan game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch match on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League Final live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League Final in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

