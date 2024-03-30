Watch Bundesliga Soccer: Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund From Anywhere

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in this Der Klassiker match up on Saturday, knowing that nothing less than a win will do to keep alive their fading title hopes.

Bayern came into this weekend's Bundesliga fixtures trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a seemingly insurmountable 10 points, but they'll be boosted by the return of star striker Harry Kane, who's been declared fit for this fixture.

Dortmund remain in pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot and will be looking to extend a run of three consecutive league wins.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Harry Kane needs 10 goals in the last remaining eight games of the campaign to beat Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: When and where?



Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 5:30 p.m. GMT start in the UK, a 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 4:30 a.m. AEDT start on Sunday, March 31, in Australia.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the US

This Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena is streaming live in the US exclusively on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

How to livestream the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game in the UK for free

Broadcast rights to show Bundesliga games live in the UK are with Sky Sports, with this match set to be shown on its Sky Sports Football channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch the Bundesliga in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up for a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this German top flight clash can view all the action live via DAZN.

DAZN Watch the Bundesliga in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It'll also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this big Bundesliga fixture live on BeIN Sports.

