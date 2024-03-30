Watch Bundesliga Soccer: Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund From Anywhere
Harry Kane and Co. look to claw their way back into the title race as they take on die Schwarzgelben.
Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in this Der Klassiker match up on Saturday, knowing that nothing less than a win will do to keep alive their fading title hopes.
Bayern came into this weekend's Bundesliga fixtures trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a seemingly insurmountable 10 points, but they'll be boosted by the return of star striker Harry Kane, who's been declared fit for this fixture.
Dortmund remain in pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot and will be looking to extend a run of three consecutive league wins.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: When and where?
Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CET local time in Germany, making it a 5:30 p.m. GMT start in the UK, a 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada, and a 4:30 a.m. AEDT start on Sunday, March 31, in Australia.
How to watch the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the US
This Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena is streaming live in the US exclusively on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month, or $110 for an annual subscription (which works out to just over $9 a month). The service will be broadcasting more than 300 Bundesliga fixtures live this season. Read our ESPN Plus review.
How to livestream the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game in the UK for free
Broadcast rights to show Bundesliga games live in the UK are with Sky Sports, with this match set to be shown on its Sky Sports Football channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up for a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.
Livestream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Canada
Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this German top flight clash can view all the action live via DAZN.
A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It'll also give you access to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.
As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.
Livestream the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund game in Australia
Football fans Down Under can watch this big Bundesliga fixture live on BeIN Sports.
BeIN Sports is available in Australia for AU$15 a month or a yearly commitment of $150.
Quick tips for streaming the Bundesliga using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Bundesliga matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.