Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Livestream Heavyweight Boxing From Anywhere

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh plays host to a crossover boxing clash with some genuine significance today, as three-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head with UFC legend Francis Ngannou.

There's plenty of incentive for both fighters, with a potential shot at the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on the line.

Cameroonian star Ngannou is best known for his exploits in the octagon, with this fight just his second boxing match ever. While the 37-year-old lost in his debut ring appearance, Ngannou did manage to floor Tyson Fury in a stunning moment before eventually losing to a controversial decision in a fight at this same venue back in October.

Two-time former unified world heavyweight champ Joshua meanwhile last stepped in the ring in December, with the 34-year-old British fighter seeing off the challenge of Sweden's Otto Wallin in the fifth round.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every game live wherever you are in the world.

Anthony Joshua (L) and Francis Ngannou (R) face off at the weigh-in ahead of their 'Knockout Chaos' heavyweight fight at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Joshua vs. Ngannou: When and where?



Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The undercard is already underway with ring walks for the main event set to take place anytime after 5:50 p.m. ET / 2:50 p.m. PT in the US, 10:50 p.m. GMT in the Uk and at 9:50 a.m. AEDT on Saturday (March 9) in Australia.

How to watch Joshua vs. Ngannou online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this fish locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Joshua vs. Ngannou in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

This fight will be shown exclusively live around the world via sports streaming service DANZ.

DAZN Has exclusive live broadcast rights for Joshua vs. Ngannou The price you pay for watching this fight via DAZN varies quite significantly depending on where you are in the world. A DAZN subscription in the US currently costs $25 per month or $225 per year and you'll also need to pay a $40 PPV fee for this fight. In the UK you have the option of going for a £10 a month subscription if you sign up for a year, while an Annual Super Saver is priced at £100 as a one-off payment. Alternatively, a Flexible pass costs £20 per month but has the benefit of being able to cancel at any time. The PPV comes in somewhat cheaper than the US, with the fight priced at £20 in the UK. The PPV price in Australia is AUD$38 on top of a $14 month subscription, while in Canada access to a live stream will set you back CAN$40 on top of a subscription which starts at CAN$20. See at DAZN

Joshua vs. Ngannou: Full card

• Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou - heavyweight

• Zhilei Zhang (c) vs. Joseph Parker - WBO interim heavyweight title

• Rey Vargas (c) vs. Nick Ball - WBC featherweight title

• Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov - vacant WBA super welterweight title

• Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain - lightweight

• Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena - heavyweight

• Jack McGann vs. Louis Green - light middleweight

• Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc - heavyweight

• Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores - super lightweight

• Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres - heavyweight

Quick tips for streaming Joshua vs. Ngannou using a VPN