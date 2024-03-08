Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Livestream Heavyweight Boxing From Anywhere
Three-time world champion as he takes on former UFC king in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh plays host to a crossover boxing clash with some genuine significance today, as three-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head with UFC legend Francis Ngannou.
There's plenty of incentive for both fighters, with a potential shot at the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on the line.
Cameroonian star Ngannou is best known for his exploits in the octagon, with this fight just his second boxing match ever. While the 37-year-old lost in his debut ring appearance, Ngannou did manage to floor Tyson Fury in a stunning moment before eventually losing to a controversial decision in a fight at this same venue back in October.
Two-time former unified world heavyweight champ Joshua meanwhile last stepped in the ring in December, with the 34-year-old British fighter seeing off the challenge of Sweden's Otto Wallin in the fifth round.
Joshua vs. Ngannou: When and where?
Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The undercard is already underway with ring walks for the main event set to take place anytime after 5:50 p.m. ET / 2:50 p.m. PT in the US, 10:50 p.m. GMT in the Uk and at 9:50 a.m. AEDT on Saturday (March 9) in Australia.
How to watch Joshua vs. Ngannou online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view this fish locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Joshua vs. Ngannou in the US, UK, Canada and Australia
This fight will be shown exclusively live around the world via sports streaming service DANZ.
The price you pay for watching this fight via DAZN varies quite significantly depending on where you are in the world.
A DAZN subscription in the US currently costs $25 per month or $225 per year and you'll also need to pay a $40 PPV fee for this fight.
In the UK you have the option of going for a £10 a month subscription if you sign up for a year, while an Annual Super Saver is priced at £100 as a one-off payment. Alternatively, a Flexible pass costs £20 per month but has the benefit of being able to cancel at any time. The PPV comes in somewhat cheaper than the US, with the fight priced at £20 in the UK.
The PPV price in Australia is AUD$38 on top of a $14 month subscription, while in Canada access to a live stream will set you back CAN$40 on top of a subscription which starts at CAN$20.
Joshua vs. Ngannou: Full card
• Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou - heavyweight
• Zhilei Zhang (c) vs. Joseph Parker - WBO interim heavyweight title
• Rey Vargas (c) vs. Nick Ball - WBC featherweight title
• Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov - vacant WBA super welterweight title
• Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain - lightweight
• Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena - heavyweight
• Jack McGann vs. Louis Green - light middleweight
• Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc - heavyweight
• Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores - super lightweight
• Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres - heavyweight
Quick tips for streaming Joshua vs. Ngannou using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Joshua vs. Ngannou may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.