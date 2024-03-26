Wales vs. Poland Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Play-Off Soccer From Anywhere

A place at this summer's tournament in Germany is up for grabs on Tuesday as Wales take on Poland in this crucial Euro 2024 qualification play-off final clash.

Rob Page's Welsh side eased their way past Finland with a convincing 4-1 win in Cardiff on Thursday to set up this evening's showdown, with goals from David Brooks, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson and Dan James.

Led by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, Poland thrashed 10-man Estonia to claim their place in today's play-off final, in what looks likely to be a much tougher encounter for both sides.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs. Poland: When and where?



Wales hosts Poland at Cardiff City Stadium in this Euro 2024 qualification play-off final on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff is set for 7.45 p.m. GMT local time in the UK, which is 3.45 p.m. ET or 12.45 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 6.45 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, March 27 in Australia.

How to watch the Wales vs. Poland game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Wales vs. Poland game in the US

Tuesday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Sports 2, which is broadcasting this match live in the US. See at Sling

Livestream the Wales vs. Poland match in the UK for free

Soccer fans in the UK can watch this crucial play-off encounter for free via Welsh language channel S4C, which is available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Those looking to watch the game with commentary in English can follow all the action with dedicated sports subscription-based service Viaplay, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. GMT on Tuesday evening.

BBC BBC iPlayer Watch the Euro 2024 play-off final in the UK for free With the match being broadcast on S4C, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free with Welsh language commentary via on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Viaplay Watch international soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its international soccer coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Wales vs. Poland game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can also watch this Euro 2024 qualification playoff final on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the Wales vs. Poland match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

