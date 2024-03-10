X
Wales vs. France: How to Watch 2024 Six Nations Rugby Live From Anywhere

Can the hosts end their losing streak against the struggling French?

The penultimate round of the Six Nations sees rock-bottom Wales host a French side that has also struggled so far in this year's tournament. 

The Welsh have lost 10 out of their last 11 Six Nations games, including three in this year's tournament, and will be determined to claim a win in Cardiff as they look to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon. 

The French have so far failed to win a single game during this year's tournament, and were lucky not to suffer a historic first Six Nations defeat to Italy last time out, with Paolo Garbisi's last-gasp penalty kick for the Azzurri hitting the post to ensure the game ended in a draw. 

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch every match of the 2024 Six Nations, no matter where you are in the world. 

Wales rugby Head Coach Warren Gatland wearing a suit with a red tie and daffodil flower badge.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is under pressure to improve on last year's fifth-placed finish. 

 Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Wales vs. France: When and where?

Wales host France at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, March 10. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. GMT local time, which is 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2 a.m. AEDT on Monday, March 11, in Australia)

How to watch Wales vs. France online from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match, which is where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream Wales vs. France in the US

Select Six Nations matches this season are being broadcast in the US on CNBC. The best option for watching the tournament is via the streaming service Peacock, which is showing every match live. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock

Watch the 2024 Six Nations in the US from $2 per month

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of the 2024 Six Nations. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year.

Watch Wales vs. France for free in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the 2024 Six Nations will be shown live on free-to-air networks BBC and ITV. This match is being shown on BBC1, which also means viewers in the UK will be able to stream for free on BBC iPlayer
BBC

BBC

Watch the Six Nations in the UK for free

With matches being broadcast on linear BBC channels, that also means you'll be able to watch games broadcast on the network online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.

Watch Wales vs. France for free in Ireland 

Live coverage is split between free-to-air terrestrial broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. This match is being shown on RTÉ1, which means you'll be able to stream the game for free on its streaming platform RTÉ Player.

RTÉ Player

Showing Six Nations matches

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ's online and on-demand service is free to use for anyone living on the Emerald Isle. RTÉ Player is available across a wide range of mobile and smart devices.

Stream Wales vs. France in Australia

Rugby fans Down Under can watch Six Nations matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show games live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport

Watch the Six Nations in Australia from AU$10 a month

Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

A subscription will also give you access to UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.

Stream Wales vs. France in Canada

If you want to stream Six Nations games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.

DAZN

Watch the Six Nations in Canada from CA$30 a month

A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to WTA tennis, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer.

As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Stream Wales vs. France in New Zealand

Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sport has broadcast rights to show every 2024 Six Nations game live in New Zealand.

Sky Sport

Broadcasting every 2024 Six Nations games live in New Zealand

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport will be showing every 2024 Six Nations game in New Zealand. That also means you can also watch every game online using the network's Sky Go streaming service.

Quick tips for streaming the 2024 Six Nations using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Six Nations Rugby action live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.