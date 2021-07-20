Venmo removes global payments feed in app redesign

Angela Lang/CNET

Venmo on Tuesday said it's removing its global feed, meaning users will no longer be able to see payments between people they don't know. The change comes as part of a redesign of the Venmo app, which also includes a refreshed look, new discover features and expanded privacy controls.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to continually evolve the Venmo platform, while staying true to the heart of the Venmo experience, we are removing the global feed, and the friends feed is now the only social feed that will appear in the app," the company said in a release. "The Venmo community has grown to more than 70 million customers, so this change allows customers to connect and share meaningful moments and experiences with the people who matter most."

The updated app begins rolling out to users on Monday and will be available to everyone in the "coming weeks," Venmo said.

More to come.