USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere

The USA take on Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, knowing that a win or draw will be enough for them to advance to the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup.

The USMNT come into this clash on a high after their 6-0 hammering of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Thursday -- a match that saw FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira claim a hat-trick.

Sunday's fixture is likely to be a much tougher proposition for the hosts, however, as they face the side that famously beat the USA on home soil in 2017 to prevent them from reaching the 2018 World Cup finals.

Trinidad and Tobago have never ventured further than the group stages of this tournament, but a shock win here would put them through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Jesus Ferreira bagged a hat-trick in the USA's 6-0 drubbing of Saint Kitts and Nevis last Thursday. Omar Vega/Getty Images

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago: When and where?



The USA take on Jamaica at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, July 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET local time, 4 p.m. PT (12 a.m. BST in the UK and 11 a.m. AEST on Monday, July 3 in Australia).

How to watch the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago game in the US

Saturday's game is on Fox. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 12 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Viaplay Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada.

Can I livestream the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this key Gold Cup match Down Under.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

