USA vs. Panama Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere

Reigning champions the USA will be looking to book their place in what will be their fourth consecutive Gold Cup final, as they take on Panama in this last-four clash on Wednesday.

B. J. Callaghan's USMNT booked their place in the semis with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over neighborly rivals Canada on Sunday.

The hosts now come up against the tournament's surprise package, with the Panamanians still undefeated following their 4-0 rout of Qatar in the quarterfinals.

The spoils for tonight's victors is a final showdown on July 16 at SoFi Stadium against the winners of Mexico vs. Jamaica.

Matt Turner will probably be hoping this one doesn't go to penalties. Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

USA vs. Panama: When and where?



The USA take on Panama at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday, July 12. Kickoff is set for 7.30 p.m. ET, 4.30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (12.30 a.m. BST in the UK and 11.30 a.m. AEST on Thursday, July 13 in Australia).

How to watch the USA vs. Panama game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the USA vs. Panama game in the US

Today's game is on Fox Sports 1 with Spanish language commentary coverage also available via TUDN USA. If you don't have Fox Sports 1 as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the USA vs. Panama match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 12.30 a.m. BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Viaplay Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the USA vs. Panama match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada.

Can I livestream the USA vs. Panama game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this key Gold Cup match Down Under.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

