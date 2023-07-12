X
USA vs. Panama Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere

The USMNT look to make their fourth Gold Cup final as they take on Los Canaleros in San Diego.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
4 min read
Reigning champions the USA will be looking to book their place in what will be their fourth consecutive Gold Cup final, as they take on Panama in this last-four clash on Wednesday.

B. J. Callaghan's USMNT booked their place in the semis with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over neighborly rivals Canada on Sunday.

The hosts now come up against the tournament's surprise package, with the Panamanians still undefeated following their 4-0 rout of Qatar in the quarterfinals.

The spoils for tonight's victors is a final showdown on July 16 at SoFi Stadium against the winners of Mexico vs. Jamaica.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

United States of America goalkeeper Matt Turner pointing to his left.

Matt Turner will probably be hoping this one doesn't go to penalties.

 Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

USA vs. Panama: When and where?

The USA take on Panama at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday, July 12. Kickoff is set for 7.30 p.m. ET, 4.30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (12.30 a.m. BST in the UK and 11.30 a.m. AEST on Thursday, July 13 in Australia).

How to watch the USA vs. Panama game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the USA vs. Panama game in the US

Today's game is on Fox Sports 1 with Spanish language commentary coverage also available via TUDN USA. If you don't have Fox Sports 1 as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services. 

Sling TV

Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month

Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. 

See at Sling TV

Livestream the USA vs. Panama match in the UK 

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 12.30 a.m. BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Viaplay

Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15

You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year.

Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

See at Viaplay

Livestream the USA vs. Panama match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. 

FuboTV Canada

Watch the Gold Cup in Canada from CA$25 per month

FuboTV costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. 

See at FuboTV Canada

Can I livestream the USA vs. Panama game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this key Gold Cup match Down Under. 

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Quick tips for streaming CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Gold Cup matches may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

