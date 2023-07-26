USA vs. Netherlands: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Game Live From Anywhere

Arguably the pick of this second round of group phase matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup sees the USA take on the Netherlands in an intriguing Group E match-up.

The USWNT lived up to their billing as tournament favorites with a dominant 3-0 win over Vietnam in their opening match of the tournament, in a game which saw Sophia Smith score a brace and captain Lindsey Horan add a third.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, edged out Portgual 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Stefanie van der Gragt to also leave them in a strong position for qualification to the knockout stage.

The last meeting between these two sides came during the quarterfinals of the Olympics in 2021, with USA coming out on top on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Sophia Smith is tipped to be one of the stars of the tournament and impressed with two goals in the USA's first game. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

USA vs. Netherlands: When and where?

This Group E clash takes place at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, July 22, at 1 p.m. NZST local time.

That makes it a 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT start in the US and Canada on Wednesday evening. Kickoff in UK time, meanwhile, is at 2 a.m. BST on Thursday morning, while it's an 11 a.m. AEST start for viewers in Australia.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream USA vs. Netherlands in the US

Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, and can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

One further option in the US for watching matches comes with Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch USA vs. Netherlands for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on BBC1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 1:45 a.m. BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Stream USA vs. Netherlands in Australia

Stream USA vs. Netherlands in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup is available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

Stream USA vs. Netherlands in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 1 p.m. NZST.

