USA vs. Jamaica Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal Soccer From Anywhere

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals get underway on Thursday, as defending champs USA take on Jamaica at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Gregg Berhalter will be expecting an improvement from his side after two defeats on the bounce as they look to find form ahead of this summer's Copa America.

The Reggae Boyz, meanwhile, have suffered just two defeats in their last 14 matches, and set up this tie after drawing with Canada 4-4 in their quarterfinal but going through on away goals.

The prize for today's winner is a Sunday showdown against the victors of the other last-four clash clash between Panama and Mexico.

Jamaica striker Michail Antonio was on target for his club side West Ham at the weekend, scoring in the Hammers' 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

USA vs. Jamaica: When and where?



The USA take on Jamaica in this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT -- that's 11 p.m. GMT in the UK on Thursday night and 10 a.m. AEDT in Australia on Friday morning.

How to watch the USA vs. Jamaica game online from anywhere using a VPN

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica game in the US

American soccer fans can stream the remaining games of the CONCACAF Nations League, including this semifinal, via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the tournament.

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica match in the UK and Australia

While no traditional broadcasters are set to show the match in either region, you will be able to livestream this semifinal in both the UK and Australia (and indeed most countries outside of the Americas), via the the CONCACAF website and the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica match in Canada

If you want to stream this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal clash live in Canada you have two options, with Fubo and OneSoccer both showing the remaining games of this tournament.

OneSoccer OneSoccer Watch the CONCACAF Nations League in Canada from CA$13 per month OneSoccer is available on a wide array of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription currently costs $13 per month or $120 for a year, with the service also boasting broadcast rights to the Canadian Premier League, Canadian Championship and Mexico's LigaMX. See at OneSoccer

