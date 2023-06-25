USA vs. Jamaica Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere

The USA will be looking to continue their good form as they begin the defense of their men's CONCACAF Gold Cup title with what looks likely to be a straightforward test against Jamaica in Chicago.

Unbeaten in six of their last seven matches in 2023, and full of confidence following their Nations League final victory over neighborly rivals Canada earlier this month, interim coach BJ Callaghan will be keen to sign off with more silverware before handing the reins back to Gregg Berhalter.

Jamaica, meanwhile, have failed to register a win in their last 10 games, with their last outing a dire 2-1 friendly defeat to Jordan earlier this week.

Folarin Balogun has made a superb start to his career as a USA player after switching allegiances from England, with the Arsenal striker scoring the deciding goal in the recent Nations League Final win over Canada. Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images

USA vs. Jamaica: When and where?



The USA take on Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 24. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET CT local time, which is 9:30 p.m. ET or 6:30 p.m. PT (2:30 a.m. BST in the UK and 11:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday, June 25 in Australia).

How to watch the USA vs. Jamaica game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica game in the US

Saturday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 2:30 a.m. BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Viaplay Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the USA vs. Jamaica match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada.

Can I livestream the USA vs. Jamaica game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this key Gold Cup match Down Under.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

