USA vs. Germany Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann begins his tenure as Germany boss on Saturday as his side travel to Connecticut to take on the USA in this international friendly match.

After a poor run of results ended previous boss Hansi Flick's reign last month, Nagelsmann is now tasked with revitalizing a struggling Germany side as the nation prepares to host next summer's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, and will be keen to put an early marker down in today's match.

The USMNT are still acclimatizing to a new managerial era of their own, with Gregg Berhalter back in the hot seat after a break away from the role following off-field controversies. Since his return, Berhalter has overseen comfortable friendly wins over Uzbekistan and Oman, and has also welcomed back Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna into the squad for the first time since the pair's very public falling-out last year.

Nagelsmann becomes Germany's second youngest head coach at 36 years old, behind only Otto Nerz, who was just 33 when he was appointed the country's first national manager in 1926. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

USA vs. Germany: When and where?



The USA host Germany at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET local time, 12 p.m. PT. (That's an 8 p.m. BST kick-off in the UK, 9 p.m. CET in Germany and 6 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Australia.)

How to watch the USA vs. Germany game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the USA vs. Germany game in the US

Warner Bros. Discovery launched live sports programming on its Max streaming service on Oct. 5. Viewers in the US can watch live soccer, basketball, baseball and hockey games with the B/R Sports add-on package. The sports tier includes access to content from TNT, TBS, truTV and live games for MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men's March Madness and US soccer. B/R features on-demand programs as well as live commentary before and after games. Max subscribers can watch the sports tier for free through Feb. 29, after which the price will be $10 per month.

English-language commentary for Saturday's soccer event is on TNT, which can be accessed via streaming Max's B/R Sports. Spanish commentary is available via Universo, which can be streamed via Peacock.

James Martin/CNET Max Carries TNT Max is on the pricier end of the streaming service spectrum -- at least if you look at its ad-based tier, which costs $10 per month. To watch ad-free, it costs $16 monthly. As far as ways to save, you can opt to pay for a year of Max up front rather than paying for 12 separate months. Max's offerings include HBO and Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, DC Comics movies and programming from brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID. See at Max

James Martin/CNET Peacock Carries Universo's Spanish-language commentary NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to this international friendly, as well as all the matches of this season's English Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which starts at $6 a month. Students and Spectrum subscribers may be eligible for a discount. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the USA vs. Germany match in the UK, Canada or Australia?



No broadcaster has the rights to show this international friendly live in the UK, Canada or Australia. That also means that if you're in any of those countries traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

