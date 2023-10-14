X
USA vs. Germany Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Julian Nagelsmann's first game in charge as new Germany head coach is against Gregg Berhalter's USMNT.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann begins his tenure as Germany boss on Saturday as his side travel to Connecticut to take on the USA in this international friendly match.

After a poor run of results ended previous boss Hansi Flick's reign last month, Nagelsmann is now tasked with revitalizing a struggling Germany side as the nation prepares to host next summer's UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, and will be keen to put an early marker down in today's match.

The USMNT are still acclimatizing to a new managerial era of their own, with Gregg Berhalter back in the hot seat after a break away from the role following off-field controversies. Since his return, Berhalter has overseen comfortable friendly wins over Uzbekistan and Oman, and has also welcomed back Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna into the squad for the first time since the pair's very public falling-out last year.

Below, we'll outline the best TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Julian Nagelsmann, head coach of Germany, holding a pole while looking to his left during a training session

Nagelsmann becomes Germany's second youngest head coach at 36 years old, behind only Otto Nerz, who was just 33 when he was appointed the country's first national manager in 1926.

 Alex Grimm/Getty Images

USA vs. Germany: When and where?

The USA host Germany at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET local time, 12 p.m. PT. (That's an 8 p.m. BST kick-off in the UK, 9 p.m. CET in Germany and 6 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Australia.)

How to watch the USA vs. Germany game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the USA vs. Germany game in the US

Warner Bros. Discovery launched live sports programming on its Max streaming service on Oct. 5. Viewers in the US can watch live soccer, basketball, baseball and hockey games with the B/R Sports add-on package. The sports tier includes access to content from TNT, TBS, truTV and live games for MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men's March Madness and US soccer. B/R features on-demand programs as well as live commentary before and after games. Max subscribers can watch the sports tier for free through Feb. 29, after which the price will be $10 per month.

English-language commentary for Saturday's soccer event is on TNT, which can be accessed via streaming Max's B/R Sports. Spanish commentary is available via Universo, which can be streamed via Peacock.

Can I livestream the USA vs. Germany match in the UK, Canada or Australia?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this international friendly live in the UK, Canada or Australia. That also means that if you're in any of those countries traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Quick tips for streaming international soccer using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming soccer may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.