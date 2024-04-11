UFC 300 Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: Watch Livestream, Start Time, Full Card

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

With a bill that's being heralded as being 30 years in the making, UFC 300 is finally here with a lineup of fights befitting the event's landmark status.

Saturday's much-anticipated main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sees Brazilian star Alex Pereira attempting to defend his light heavyweight title against former champ Jamahal Hill.

Hill will be determined to win back the title he was forced to vacate his title last year after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury.

The 36-year-old Pereira was the main beneficiary of Hill's bad luck, with "Potan" stepping up to claim the vacant belt by overcoming Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka in November, in turn setting up the perfect headline act for what is set to be an historic night for the UFC.

The co-main event meanwhile sees reigning female strawweight champ Zhang Weili put her belt on the line against No. 2 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan, with the fight marking the first time two Chinese fighters will vie for a UFC title.

Before that comes the first title fight of the night as Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway, looking to defend the BMF belt he dramatically claimed at UFC 291 last July against Dustin Poirier.

With no less than 12 current or former champions on the bill, it's an event no MMA fan will want to miss. Catch all the octagon action live from Las Vegas by following our guide watching UFC 300 no matter where in the world you are.

UFC 300 Start time

The UFC 300 main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Saturday, April 13. Here are all the details for multiple time zones.

US and Canada

The main card starts April 13, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start April 13, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start April 13, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts April 14, 3 a.m. BST.

The prelims start April 14, 1 a.m. BST.

The early prelims start April 13, 11 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts April 14, 12 p.m. AEST.

The prelims start April 14, 10 a.m. AEST.

The early prelims start April 14, 8 a.m. AEST.

Main event start time

It's hard to say exactly when the main event will take place, but if you're looking to only watch the fight between Pereira vs. Adesanya, ring walks will start no earlier than 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC 300 in the US



The UFC has a long-running partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to watch UFC 300, you'll find the fight night only on pay per view through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing annual ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $80.

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of UFC 300 PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $135. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch all the action from Las Vegas via TNT Sport and the surprisingly good news is that unlike some UFC events on the network, this event won't be PPV.

TNT Sports is the exclusive UK broadcaster for all numbered UFC events in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content.

You can watch UFC 300 through Main Event on Foxtel. That means you can also watch online via sports streaming service Kayo for AU$60.

Show our expert take See at Mainevent.kayosports.com See at Mainevent.kayosports.com Watch Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 Watch UFC on Kayo in Australia See at Mainevent.kayosports.com You can check out the PPV on Kayo in Australia. Show our expert take

UFC 300's main card is available to watch through a variety of PPV providers, including cable operators such as BELL, Rogers and Shaw, as well as streaming services such as DAZN, Sportsnet Plus and UFC Fight Pass. Whichever option you opt for, it's a CAN$70 PPV fee across the board. It's also worth noting that early prelims will be available to stream via UFC Fight Pass, while the event's Prelims will be shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Full fight card Main card Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight title)



Zhang Weili (C) vs. Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight title)



Justin Gaethje (C) vs. Max Holloway ('BMF' title - lightweight)



Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)



Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Prelims Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)



Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)



Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (women's bantamweight)



Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Early prelims Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (lightweight)



Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (women's strawweight)

If you find yourself unable to view UFC 300 locally, you may need a different way to watch the octagon action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop, allowing you to get access to those US, UK or Australian viewing options for UFC 300 listed above from almost anywhere in the world. It's also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic and adds an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins when traveling or connecting to a public Wi-Fi network. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing its terms of service or blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.