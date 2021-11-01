Uber will now deliver diapers, wipes and other baby essentials

Uber

Uber has partnered withBed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY to add a new delivery category for babies and kids, the company revealed Monday.

Parents can now shop for diapers, wipes, first aid kits, bath toys and other baby needs from over 750 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY locations nationwide through the Uber and Uber Eats apps. To search for baby and kids products, Uber says to open the app and tap "Baby" under categories or search with the baby emoji.

"Every parent knows the stress of urgently needing diapers, pacifiers, thermometers and more—and we know that our new baby and kids hub will help to alleviate some of the stress," said Raj Beri, Uber's VP & Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals, the company's release.

Parents can get $20 off an order of more than $60 from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Honest, Yumi or Little Spoon from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11, according to Uber.

Uber has also donated $200,000 to Baby2Bady, a nonprofit organization providing essential items to children across the US, to commemorate the addition of the new delivery category.