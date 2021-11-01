Uber will now bring you diapers, wipes and other baby essentials

Uber

Uber is partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby to add a new delivery category for babies and kids, the company said Monday. Parents can now shop for diapers, wipes, first-aid kits, bath toys and other baby needs from over 750 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buybuy Baby stores in the US through the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

To search for baby and kids products, Uber says to open the app and tap "baby" under categories or search with the baby emoji.

"Every parent knows the stress of urgently needing diapers, pacifiers, thermometers and more -- and we know that our new baby and kids hub will help to alleviate some of the stress," Raj Beri, Uber's global head of grocery, said in the company's release.

Parents can get $20 off an order of more than $60 from Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby, Honest, Yumi or Little Spoon from Monday through Nov. 11, according to Uber.

Uber has donated $200,000 to Baby2Bady, a nonprofit organization providing essential items to children across the US, to mark the addition of the new delivery category.