Uber Eats Introduces Group Ordering and Bill Splitting

Uber

You're hosting and everyone's hungry, so why not have something delivered? After taking the orders and special instructions, with credit card in hand you place the entire order, then spend the next 20 minutes coordinating how you'll be paid back while that one friend just wants to make sure you said "no pickles." We've all been there, and it's enough to make you not want to do it (and pay upfront) ever again.

In those situations, wouldn't it be easier to pick a restaurant and have everyone involved place and pay for their own orders? Uber Eats thinks so, which is why the meal delivery service is introducing Group Ordering. The new feature enables users to select a restaurant and create a group order, then invite other users to place and pay for their order.

Similar to the fare-splitting option with Uber's ride service, Uber Eats now has a Bill Splitting option, which allows everyone in the group to place their own order and pay their portion.

"For the first time ever on a US delivery app, consumers can create a group order and split the bill," Leah Seay, communications manager at Uber, told CNET.

To create a group order, just select a restaurant from the app and invite others to join. Once joined, users can place their order and the host has the option to pay for everyone or split the bill.

Other new features include Deadlines, which enable the host to set a checkout deadline up to seven days in advance, and Auto-reminders to nudge some of your more forgetful guests to be sure to place their order.