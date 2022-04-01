Two Teens Charged Following Investigation Into Lapsus$ Hacks

Angela Lang/CNET

Two teenagers have been charged following an investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking group, which has claimed responsibility for data hacks of Samsung and Nvidia as well as breaches at Microsoft and Okta. The teens, ages 16 and 17, face multiple charges related to cybercrimes and are in police custody, the City of London Police said Friday.

Last week, UK police arrested seven people in connection with its investigation of a hacking group. The arrests followed a Bloomberg report that a teen was the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ group. The City of London Police didn't directly name Lapsus$ in their statement Friday.

Both teens have been charged with three counts of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data, one count of fraud by false representation and one count unauthorized access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data, according to police. The 16-year-old was also charged with causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorized access to a program.

The teens will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London on Friday, according to police.