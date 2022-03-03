Xbox/Screenshot by CNET

Twitch announced Thursday that streamers who frequently spread misinformation, called "harmful misinformation actors," will be banned from the platform.

"We do not believe that individuals who use online services to spread false, harmful information, have a place in our community," the company said in a news release.

Twitch said it has identified three criteria for a streamer to be considered a harmful misinformation actor and to be banned from the platform: The streamer must persistently share misinformation; the misinformation must be widely disproven and broadly shared; and it must encompass harmful misinformation topics. Some of these topics include misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and election fraud.

"We've selected these criteria because taken together, they create the highest risk of harm including inciting real world harm," Twitch said.

The platform said these new measures will not be enforced against streamers for one-off statements containing misinformation.

People can report harmful misinformation actors by emailing the account name and any supporting evidence to OSIT@twitch.tv.

This announcement comes as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked big tech companies to hand over information about COVID-19 misinformation on their services, according to The New York Times. Companies have until May 2 to report sources of misinformation, the number of people exposed and their demographic information to check how groups were impacted.

