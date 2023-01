Twitch, the livestreaming platform, is up again after being down in a major outage. The Twitch Status page shows the site is now operational.

"We have fixed the issues impacting multiple areas of Twitch and services should be back to normal," the company tweeted Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Twitch viewers were unable to log in, search or view any streams. Twitch didn't provide a reason for the outage.