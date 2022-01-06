Trump social network could be launching next month

Screenshot by CNET

Former President Donald Trump's new social media platform could be launching Feb. 21, according to an expected date listed in Apple's app store. This release date of Truth Social, spotted earlier Thursday by Reuters, would coincide with the Presidents' Day long weekend.

The report comes on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

"One year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked," President Joe Biden said in his anniversary speech Thursday. "For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. ... the former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election."

Social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube booted Trump from their platforms last year because of concerns his remarks would incite more violence following the insurrection. Twitter permanently banned Trump but Facebook suspended the former president until at least January 2023 and said it would assess the risk of violence near the end of his suspension period. Google-owned YouTube said it would lift the ban on Trump's channel when the risk of violence decreased. Prior to being banned, Trump also had posts flagged by Facebook and Twitter for spreading misinformation about the election and misinformation about COVID-19.

The former president's efforts to launch his own social network underscore how Trump is trying to reignite his online presence despite being booted from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Trump also launched a blog last year, called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, but he shut it down after becoming displeased when it became the subject of mockery and attracted few readers, according to The Washington Post, which cited an anonymous adviser.

Trump announced Truth Social in October, saying it would "stand up to the tyranny of big tech."

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced," Trump said at the time. People can preorder the app, and a wider rollout is expected in the first half of 2022.

Trump Media & Technology Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.