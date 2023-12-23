Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Everton will look to bounce back from an agonizing midweek result as they travel to north London to face top four-chasing Tottenham.

The Toffees' recent excellent run of results came to a gut-wrenching end on Tuesday, as Sean Dyche's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham on penalties.

It's now back to their battle against relegation for the visitors, as they face a Spurs side that managed to eke out a 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend, despite losing Yves Bissouma to a red card.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Dejan Kulusevski was on target last weekend, scoring the winning goal for Spurs in their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: When and where?



Spurs host Everton on Saturday, Dec. 23, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada; and 2 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, Dec. 24, in Australia).

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while you're traveling and connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier sticks you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it thinks is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton in the US

Saturday's Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kickoff blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home, thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

