Need the answers for the May 5 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain teaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Benefit of toil.

Green group hint: Flavors of a specific baked good.

Blue group hint: Duties on a film.

Purple group hint: Beginning of the names of traditional horror-movie characters.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Something gained from hard work.

Green group: Kinds of bagels.

Blue group: Contribute to a movie.

Purple group: Starts of monsters.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: The Entire Alphabet Ranked by Letter Popularity

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is something gained from hard work. The four words are benefit, fruit, return and reward.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is kinds of bagels. The four words are egg, everything, plain and poppy.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is contribute to a movie. The four words are act, direct, produce and write.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is starts of monsters. The four words are frank, mum, vamp and were.