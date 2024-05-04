Looking for the answers to the May 4 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test and Connections is more of a brain teaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Have fun.

Green group hint: Hesitation while speaking.

Blue group hint: Helps to keep something secure.

Purple group hint: Words that sound like words meaning an amount of something.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Enjoy.

Green group: Filler words.

Blue group: Components of a lock.

Purple group: Homophones of units of measure.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is enjoy. The four words are fancy, love, relish and savor.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is filler words. The four words are like, literally, um and well.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is components of a lock. The four words are cylinder, pin, ring and tumbler.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is homophones of units of measure. The four words are carrot, hurts, jewel and om.