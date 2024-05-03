X

Today's NYT Connections Hints & Answer - Help for May 3, #327

Here are some hints, and the answer, for Connections No. 327.

2 min read
New York Times Connections word game

Connections can pose a real challenge. Every day, we'll provide hints and answers.

 James Martin/CNET

Need the answer for the May 3 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain tester. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group. 

How to play Connections?

Playing is easy, winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band -- including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hint for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Entertainment venues.

Green group hint: Get rid of.

Blue group hint: Measure up.

Purple group hint: Time to buy.

Answer for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Nightspots

Green group: Cast off

Blue group: Units of length

Purple group: Sale

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is nightspots. The four words are bar, club, disco and lounge.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is castoff. The four words are ditch, drop, lose and shed.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is units of length. The four words are fathom, foot, league and yard.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is sale. The four words are bake, clearance, garage and sample.

